MEXIA, Texas — Mexia ISD said they play on having school Monday, March 16 as planned.

However, Superintendent Lyle DuBus said that all after school and UIL activities have been canceled effective Monday.

"In consultation with Limestone County and following recommendations from the CDC that states if we do not have a 'community spread' case or a confirmed person with COVID-19 in a building it is safe to continue school," DuBus said in a press release.

If the school does close, DuBus said he anticipates a three to five day closure.

He added that that during the day, the district will take precautions to limit student-to-student contact and will disinfect buildings nightly.

If parents do not feel comfortable sending their kids to school, DuBus said there will be no penalty for absences due to flu concerns.

"Please let your school office know on Monday that is why your student is not at school. Second, if you or your student feels sick or you think you may have been exposed - stay at home," he said.

