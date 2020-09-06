MEXIA, Texas — Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the Taqueria Mexicano Grille Monday in reference to a man who displayed a firearm and caused a disturbance. The disturbance happened at 838 North Highway 171 in Mexia on Monday at 9:21 p.m.

The unidentified suspect left the restaurant before officers arrived. At the scene, officers made contact with a 21-year-old man who was identified as the victim of the incident.

The victim said he was confronted by another customer at the restaurant who displayed a firearm and verbally accosted him. Officers then proceeded to take additional statements from multiple eyewitnesses.

This case was referred to the Mexia Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the suspect. There are no further details available at this time.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Mass intentions to be held for missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Waco Traffic Alert | 9th to 17th/18th Streets will be closed Thursday

Bell County sees largest two day increase of COVID-19 cases, reports sixth death