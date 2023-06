A last-seen location was not provided by police.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Mexia Police Department is asking the community for help in the search for 17-year-old Sofia Villatoro.

According to police, Villatoro left her last known location at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

Police say she has not been seen or heard from since and it is unknown which direction she traveled in.

There is currently no other information available

