Mexia Police investigate back-to-back burglaries

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia Police Department is looking for a suspect after three back-to-back burglaries occurred along US HWY 84 (Milam Street) Monday morning, according to police.

The incidents occurred between 2:33 a.m. to 4:01 a.m. at three different locations: the Exxon station located at 315 North Martin Luther King Hwy, SH 14; the Valero station at 1000 East Milam Street, HWY 84; and the Valero station at 209 East Milam Street, HWY 84.

All three locations had glass doors broken where the suspect entered the building, per the police.

Per CCTV footage recovered from the businesses identified the suspect as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was driving a late 1990s or early 2000s white Buick LeSabre.

The Mexia Police Department requests that anyone with any information on these crimes please contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154.

Information involving these crimes may be provided anonymously.