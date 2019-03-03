MEXIA, Texas — A Mexia gas station caught fire Saturday evening, according to Eric Garretty, the Mexia city manager.

Crews were dispatched to the Valero gas station on the corner of Milam and Bailey St. around 7:30 p.m.

Employees in the store reported smoke and evacuated the building, Garretty said.

Garretty said the fire was 90 percent contained by 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Mexia and Wortham fire crews as well as officers from the Mexia and Wortham police departments and DPS responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.