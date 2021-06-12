Michael Boyd wins runoff election for Killeen City Council seat

Killeen's District 4 has a new representative as Boyd beat incumbent Steve Harris.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above first aired on June 11.

Michael Boyd has won the runoff election to fill Killeen City Council's District 4 seat, according to unofficial results from the city.

Boyd beat incumbent Steve Harris in the runoff election after the two tied in the May 1 election with 181 votes each. This time around, Boyd beat Harris by almost 100 votes with the unofficial total sitting at 248 votes to 153 votes, according to the city.

Boyd led the polls through the early voting period, which saw him rack up 151 votes to Harris' 91 votes, per the city.