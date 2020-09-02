TEMPLE, Texas — More than two months after Micheal Dean was shot and killed by a Temple police officer, his family is still unaware of what happened.

Dean's sisters held a get together at a park in Temple Saturday afternoon, not only to honor their loved one but to shed light on the importance of voting.

"Some of the elected officials working on our brother's case are up for election this year," Deshaundra Dean-Smith said.

The March 3 election is inching closer by the day and for Dean's sisters, that election could help with the progression of the case.

"There is little to no communication, something needs to change," Dean-Smith said. "Maybe it doesn't have to be the person in office, but they could potentially change some of the policies in place."

They had representatives of Bell County there to give people more information on candidates, who are running for office, as well as helping people register to vote.

"If people don't like the way things are going, they can make a change," Toosheena Dean said. "Voting is an easy way to make change in your community."

Both women mentioned that they have felt a sincere outpouring of love and support from not just Temple but from people all over the area.

"We are not done, we are not done fighting," Toosheena Dean said. "This right now is for our brother, but this is also for anyone else who could be in our position."

Vote Texas is a great resource if you are interested in voting, or are unsure if you are registered to vote.

