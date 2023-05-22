Midway High School chemistry teacher named state finalist in National Presidential Awards Program

If selected, she would receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation and more.

WACO, Texas — Midway ISD announced that Krystle Moos, a high school chemistry teacher, has been named a state finalist in the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) on Monday, May 22.

The PAEMST recognizes mathematics or science teachers who exemplify immense dedication and outstanding services as educators.

Moos had to go through a tough application that measured her abilities to not only teach, but to motivate her students as well.

The President will recognize up to 108 teachers each year after a national selection committee reviews the state finalists and picks one teacher from every content area in each state.

Moos would receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation and get an opportunity to attend a series of networking and developmental activities in Washington D.C. if she is selected.

For more information, visit here.