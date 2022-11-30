Midway High School gets 'hoax' active shooter call, now trying to move on

Local police responded quickly and efficiently to an active shooter call which turned out to be a hoax.

HEWITT, Texas — Midway High School is now left to deal with the aftermath of a hoax active shooter call.

Local police agencies responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was an active shooter on the Midway High School campus.

Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin says agencies quickly arrived on scene to clear the area where the shooter was supposedly on campus.

There was nothing of the sort at the school.

"I'm very happy with the response of law enforcement it was very quick," Devlin said. "They did an excellent job our surrounding agencies showed up in force, which is exactly what we wanted almost to the point where we had this situation figured out before the majority of people showed up."

But Devlin says this sort of "joke" or "prank", whoever is doing it, isn't funny at all.

"I think that people just decide to do this because they think it's funny. It's not funny."

He says they don't realize the long-term effects something like this can have on classrooms.

Now they're left to figure out just where this anonymous call came from.

"We're gonna try to figure out where this call came from, and maybe reach out to our federal partners to see if they can assist us in tracking these people," Devlin said.

He says being a parent to Midway ISD students himself, it hits home because it could've been his own kids.

Parents 6 News spoke to after the fact were relieved that the call was fake, but say it was a "stressful" day.