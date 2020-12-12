Midway High School students collect gifts for area foster kids

The students were able to fulfil the wish lists of nearly 100 area foster kids thanks to their efforts.

WACO, Texas — Midway High School students fulfilled the wish lists of nearly 100 foster kids served by McLennan County Child Protective Services.

Students collected gifts for the 92 foster kids, as they usually do around this time of the year. Members of the Peer Assistance & Leadership program helped fill a school bus with the gifts for delivery.