Midway High School students collect gifts for area foster kids

WACO, Texas — Midway High School students fulfilled the wish lists of nearly 100 foster kids served by McLennan County Child Protective Services.
Students collected gifts for the 92 foster kids, as they usually do around this time of the year. Members of the Peer Assistance & Leadership program helped fill a school bus with the gifts for delivery.
One senior, Walker Garrett, convinced his dad, Secret Chef owner Billy Garrett, to borrow the company catering to deliver 20 bicycles safely without rain damage as it was raining when they delivered the gifts.