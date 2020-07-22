Midway ISD calls lack of guidance on school plans 'disheartening,' now asking for parent input

MISD is looking for guardian input to develop a new back-to-school plan after the surprise announcement by the health district pushing the in-person start date back.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report on the Waco-McLennan County Health District pushing the in-person school start date back to Sept. 8.

Midway ISD is seeking input from parents on how to proceed with the start of the school year after the Texas Education Agency released updated guidelines and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District pushed in-person start dates back to September.

In a letter to parents the district said it had developed a plan and set a start date for Aug. 18 that was set to go out this week. However, the updated guidelines, released late last week by the TEA and yesterday by the health department, left the district with an already-outdated plan.

"While in May and early June we ached for some state guidelines to work within, all answers from the State of Texas and the Texas Education Agency came to late, too sporadic, and frankly, too out-of-touch with the actual school operating logistics," MISD Superintendent George Kazanas said in the letter sent out. "The only timely plan we received was the 20-21 STAAR testing calendar - how disheartening!'

Looking for a new plan, the district reached out to parents in hopes of developing a back-to-school plan that works with parents and students alike.

"The current earliest date we can have students on campus is now September 8, and frankly that doesn't feel set in stone since larger Texas counties have already delayed as late as October," Kazanas said. "We can start school online on time (Aug. 18). Or we can have a combination of a short delay and a short online time... I understand that none of these options are normal or ideal, but we need your input to help us decide the best start of school plan for our students."

Here are the options the district is contemplating and asking parents to weigh in on:

The district is looking to get parent/guardian feedback on the options available before formulating another plan. Guardians will be able to provide feedback until the portal closes on July 27. You can submit your answers and ideas here.

The district said it hopes to have a finalized plan ready by next week. Should any changes to the academic calendar be needed, the school board would have to approve said changes.

To see what the MISD Safe Start Task Force is doing to ensure student and staff safety, and for any developments, visit the task force website.