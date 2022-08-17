Midway ISD no longer offering free meal to all students, sends free/reduced-price meal applications to homes

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed school districts to serve free meals to all students. That wasn't approved this year.

WACO, Texas — Midway ISD doesn't plan to offer free meals to all students this school year, unless if they qualify for free/reduced-price meals, according to a news release from the district.

In the release, the school district explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed school districts like Midway to serve free meals to all students. However, those funds were not authorized to continue for 2022 to 2023.

"As a result, Midway ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility," the district said in the release.

Midway ISD said it started handing out the letter and applications to families with children in the district. They are encouraged to complete the application to see if their child qualifies.

"The application will determine a child’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals and may assist in the determination of eligibility for other state or federal benefits," the district said.

Only one application needs to be completed per household, the district added. Applications can be submitted any time during the school year.

The school district will then notify parents/guardians if their child(ren) qualify. Parents/guardians can see if they qualify using this calculator by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Any applicant who does not receive a letter and feels they should can contact Janet Gourley, Food Service secretary at (254)761-5624 EXT 1500 or email janet.gourley@midwayisd.org.

Below, you'll find the criteria to see if your child(ren) qualify:

Income Eligibility

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information: Names of all household members Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for

“No Social Security number” Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct



Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant Eligibility

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

Categorical or Program Participant Eligibility