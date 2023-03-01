Midway ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

The Midway ISD Board expects to finalize the hire in late January following the state-required 21-day waiting period.

WACO, Texas — The Midway ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Chris Allen as lone finalist in the district's superintendent search following a unanimous vote in Tuesday’s special called board meeting.

Allen was named the finalist after Dr. Joseph Coburn withdrew his candidacy on Dec. 19, 2022 due to personal reasons, according to the board.

Allen served as the Midway High school principal for three years. He was Midway's first Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services in 2011. Since 2015, Allen has served as Superintendent of Marble Falls ISD.

Allen has a doctorate of education in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He has a master's degree in educational leadership and policy studies as well as a bachelor's degree with a history major and English minor from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Board President Pete Rusek said, “Throughout our community input sessions for the superintendent search, our community had equal comments in favor of ‘someone who knows Midway’ and ‘someone with outside experience.’ How very fortunate to find both – Dr. Allen knows and understands Midway’s history, traditions, and expectations. He also brings a wealth of new ideas, knowledge and experience from his time in Lake Travis ISD and Marble Falls ISD.”