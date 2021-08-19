Virtual learning approved for some students at Midway ISD

The Midway ISD Board of Trustees approved federal funding to launch a virtual school option beginning September 7.

WACO, Texas — The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the use of federal funding to launch a limited virtual school option for elementary and secondary school students.

The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), according to the district.

The option will prioritize students with health or medical needs.

The district said details were being finalized but applications for the program were open. It was set to launch on Sept. 7. Click here to apply for the virtual option.