The Midway ISD school board unanimously passed a policy Tuesday night that would expand its student drug testing program.

All student drivers now will be subject to random drug testing.

The District's Safety and Health Advisory Committee made the recommendation to expand the policy to the school board previously.

District Spokeswoman Traci Marlin said the measure was designed to further the district's safety policies.

Prior to the passage of the policy, the pool of high school students tested included those who participated in extracurricular activities, however, with school safety at the forefront of people's minds - the district wanted to be proactive and try to prevent problems before they arise.

The new policy would add about 300 students to the District's testing pool.

Marlin said there are no known drug or parking problems at Midway High School.

Students who are caught in the program would undergo counseling rather than punishment.

She said at the end of the day, this is about being able to help more students within the district.

"People worry about things like active shooters and mental health," Marlin said. "This is a way for us to look for red flags with students who may be using drugs or abusing drugs and make sure they're getting the help they need."

© 2018 KCEN