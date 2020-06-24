Midway ISD student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Midway ISD said the student took part in strength and conditioning drills with other students on Monday.

WACO, Texas — The Midway Independent School District Athletic Department said Wednesday a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 one day after taking part in strength and conditioning drills.

A letter to parents and staff said the student got sick Monday night after S&C so was not at camp Tuesday.

Athletic Director Brad Shelton sent the letter to parents Tuesday night.

"I wanted the ability to inform all parents of this event so you could make an informed decision on whether or not to send your child to S&C," the letter said. "I was unable to communicate this within such a short time span; therefore, we canceled for the remainder of the week to allow for communication and contemplation"

Shelton said the weight room underwent a cleaning chemical "fog" Tuesday night and will be closed for deep cleaning.

The letter said students and coaches in their workout group have been directly contacted and will have the University Interscholastic League's recommended two-week hiatus.

Shelton said they planned to resume all activities on June 29.