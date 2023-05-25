Castleman Creek kindergarten teacher named state finalist for H-E-B Excellence in Education awards

Ms. Spink is being recognized for her hard work and dedication to educating the youth.

WACO, Texas — Midway ISD announced that Castleman Creek Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Stacy Spink was named a state finalist for the 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education awards on Thursday, May 25.

These honors are awarded to the most dedicated teachers who showcase what it means to be an educator and enable their students to be successful.

Castleman Creek Principal Dr. Clint Glaesmann stated, "Throughout her time at Castleman Creek PDS, Stacy Spink has made an indelible impact on both students and staff alike."

"Her dedication to fostering a love of learning and creating an inclusive, supportive classroom environment has been instrumental in the success of our students," Glaesmann added.

Spink is known for her innovative ways of teaching and her ability to connect with her students in a way that goes beyond the surface.

To view more information, visit here.