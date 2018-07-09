A Midway Middle School student was hit while cross the road early Friday morning but was expected to be okay, according to Traci Marlin with the Midway Independent School District.

Marlin said the seventh grader was in the intersection of Hewitt Dr. near Regal Dr. when it happened before 7 a.m. She said because it was so early, it was not an active school zone and crossing guards were not on duty.

Marlin said the student's injuries were minor and the driver of the vehicle that him stopped to help.

