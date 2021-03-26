Midway Middle School student made threat to bring gun to school, district says

WACO, Texas — The Hewitt Police Department responded overnight to a threat made by a Midway Middle School student who said they would bring a gun to school, according to a letter to parents.

In the letter from MMS, Principal Herb Cox said in the situation was secured as the threat was reported to administrators through the district's online tip tool.

"As I’ve said before, when it comes to the safety of our students and staff, I cannot say enough about the importance of those who came forward with information quickly and directly," Cox said in the letter. "This direct information helps as we continue to prioritize safety above all else."