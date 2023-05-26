Midway and Waco ISD to offer free meals to kids during the summer

The school district says no paperwork is required, but the child must be present.

WACO, Texas — Midway and Waco ISD announced that they will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all kids during the summer months on Friday, May 26.

According to the school districts, it doesn't matter where the child lives or goes to school, as long as they are 18 years old or under, they can receive a free meal.

These summer feeding programs will officially begin on Tuesday, May 30 and run through August 9 for Waco ISD and June 29 for Midway ISD.

No paperwork or sign up is required, the child just has to be present in order to receive a meal.

Midway ISD will not serve meals on Monday, June 19 and Waco ISD will not serve any on Tuesday, July 4.

Both Midway and Waco ISD will not serve meals on the weekends.

Midway ISD will be serving breakfast at Hewitt Elementary and Midway High School from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To view the list of Waco ISD locations and serving times, visit here.