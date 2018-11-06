Portions of cash seized from a Rockdale man in Milam County will go toward area Volunteer Fire Departments, according to the Milam County District Attorney's Office Monday.

The Milam County Commissioners approved $19,000 in donations to the volunteer fire departments including a $5,000 donation to the Milam County Child Welfare Board from the District Attorney’s Office’s Forfeiture fund.

The following departments will receive the one-time donations:

$2,500 to the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department

$1,500 to the Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department

$1,500 to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department

$1,500 to the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department

$1,500 to the Gause Volunteer Fire Department

$2,500 to the Milano Volunteer Fire Department

$2,500 to the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department

$2,500 to the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department

$1,500 to the Davilla Volunteer Fire Department

$1,500 to the Black Jack Volunteer Fire Department

Milam County Sheriff’s Deputies seized $831,00 in cash, gambling equipment, and firearms after finding 40-year-old Rock Eanes passed out behind the wheel.

In May, Eanes was sentenced to one day in the Milam County Jail. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $60 to DPS after pleading guilty to a Lesser Included Misdemeanor, DWI.

The district attorney's office said the agencies should receive the funds by the end of June.

