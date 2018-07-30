BELL COUNTY — Law enforcement from across central Texas gathered at the Bell County Expo Center Monday to say goodby to Milam County Sheriff David Greene. Greene suffered a heart attack in June while in vacationing with his family in Oregon and later passed away.

Greene served Milam County as Sheriff since 2008, and served as a constable in the county two years before that. He also served in the Texas Game Wardens for nearly 30 years.

Bell County District Attorney Bill Torrey told Channel 6 Greene was a tough Sheriff when he needed to be but also knew when to be lenient.

"Kids get into trouble, and if we follow the strict course of the law, they'd loose their rodeo scholarships at Sam Houston or whatever," Torrey said. "In this business it's very, very easy to be tough, everybody wants to be a tough prosecutor, a tough sheriff, and he was. but i'm impressed when people are sensitive to the real world."

Greene was also said to be instrumental in starting the Milam County Sheriff's Office Brown Santa program, which provided toys and books to kids.

He was laid to rest at a private burial at Walkers Creek Cemetery in Cameron, Texas.

