Military helicopter makes pit stop at Valley Mills High School, greeted with 'good ol' Texas BBQ'

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A military helicopter making its way from North Carolina to to California landed at a Central Texas high school on Thursday, according to the Valley Mills Police Department.
The chopper experienced mechanical issues during its long trip and made a pit stop at Valley Mills High School on March 25, the department said via Facebook.
"It's not often that we get a call to determine why a military helicopter has landed nearby the high school. But today, we did."
The California-bound crew landed in a field near the school and was greeted with some "good ol' Texas BBQ" by the school district's superintendent, the department added.
"Some might suggest, it was all about the BBQ," the department's post said. "All being said, we are glad our military service folks are safe and sound and wish them safe travels in getting to their destination."