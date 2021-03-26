Military helicopter makes pit stop at Valley Mills High School, greeted with 'good ol' Texas BBQ'

The California-bound crew experienced mechanical issues, forcing them to land near the school. They were greeted with some "good ol' Texas BBQ" by the superintendent

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A military helicopter making its way from North Carolina to to California landed at a Central Texas high school on Thursday, according to the Valley Mills Police Department.

The chopper experienced mechanical issues during its long trip and made a pit stop at Valley Mills High School on March 25, the department said via Facebook.

"It's not often that we get a call to determine why a military helicopter has landed nearby the high school. But today, we did."

The California-bound crew landed in a field near the school and was greeted with some "good ol' Texas BBQ" by the school district's superintendent, the department added.