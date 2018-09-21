FORT HOOD, Texas — Congressman Roger Williams attended a ceremony Friday on Fort Hood to honor former prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony was held at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and included a special wreath-laying.

“As the representative for a military and veteran-proud community, I was humbled to be with the brave service members and veterans on Fort Hood for this year’s National POW/MIA Day of Recognition,” said Rep. Williams. “Today, we remember and honor the sacrifices made by America’s prisoners of war, those who are still missing, and their families.”

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed every year on the third Friday in September.

© 2018 KCEN