Temple police say shots were fired around 9 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is recovering following a shooting at Miller Park in Temple Thursday night, according to the Temple Police Department.

Only one person suffered from non-life threatening injuries, police say.

No other information was released.

Police ask that if you know anything, call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.