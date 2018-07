Almost a year after a lack of funding drove Miller Springs Nature Center to close, Miller Springs Nature Center celebrated an ribbon cutting ceremony.

While the nature center has been open to the public since last month after officials received a petition with over 7,000 signatures calling for its re-opening.

On July 14, the Temple and Belton communities were able to come together and celebrate its formal re-opening.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk and is free to the public.

© 2018 KCEN