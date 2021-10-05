Have you seen him? Mills County teen last seen Sept. 26

Cutter Anderson Baird, 16, was last seen walking away from his residence in Goldthwaite.

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — The Mills County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy from Goldthwaite.

According to the sheriff's office, Cutter Anderson Baird was last seen by family on Sept. 26. He was seen walking away from his home on Mills County Road 232, officials said.

He was wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, a baseball cap and had a grey backpack. Officials believe he also has an American flag hoodie and may be wearing it.

Baird has brown hair and blue eyes and is about 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, officials said.

"There is a substantial cash reward for information leading to Cutter’s whereabouts so that this agency and Cutter's family can make sure that he is safe," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mills County Sheriff's Office at 325-648-2245.