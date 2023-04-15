Topgolf investors bring new high-tech mini golf experience to Houston

Puttshack brings a new tech-infused mini golf experience to the Houston area along with a world-class menu and top tier cocktails.

HOUSTON — It's time to hit the links!

A new miniature golf venue is finally coming to Houston bringing an all-new high-tech experience along with great food, drinks, and fun for the whole family.

Puttshack, which was founded by the original creators of Topgolf, is opening its upscale entertainment experience at The Highlight at Houston Center downtown on April 26.

The experience is open to all ages and skill levels, but the younger golfers will need to clear the course by 9 p.m. After that, the vibe on the course changes as the lights get turned down while the volume gets pumped up!

Most importantly, there's no need to keep score. Puttshack features a ball-tracking technology that keeps score throughout your entire round.

Puttshack is one of the few changes coming to The Highlight at Houston Center. Recent renovations created a new multi-story entrance that faces Discovery Green which drives traffic into a remodeled food court. They've also revamped some of the public spaces to make them easier to navigate.