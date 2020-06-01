MCGREGOR, Texas —

Miss McGregor Teen, Cordelia Sloan, passed away suddenly Sunday night, according to the McGregor Chamber of Commerce.

McGregor Independent School District Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement that Sloan was an active member of the high school student body. He said, “Cordelia always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed. We offer our condolences to the Sloan family.”

According to that same statement, staff counselors, members of the McGregor Ministerial Alliance, and the ESC-12 Crisis Response Team will be available for students and staff when school starts on Jan. 7.

The McGregor Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture made a post on Facebook that said, “We love you McGregor, TX. Through everything, our great little city endures and triumphs and comes together like family. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Sloan family today, the ISD, our students, teachers, our citizens, our church families, our businesses and our organizations who are all impacted by the loss of one of our own bright stars.”

Popular on KCENTV.com: