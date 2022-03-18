Police need your help finding missing 17-year-old Waco teen

Jerome Wilson Walker was last wearing, tan pants, gray and green Baylor University hoodie and blue Nike shoes.

WACO, Texas — Jerome Wilson Walker, 17, was last seen at Reichert Catholic HS Friday afternoon, according to Waco Detectives.

Walker was last wearing, tan pants, gray and green Baylor University hoodie, blue Nike shoes and a gray and black backpack, according to Waco PD.

Walker's family said that he would typically be a homebody. He didn't even own a phone or other devices, according to police.

Walker does have a history of mental illness and takes ADHD medications, according to his family.