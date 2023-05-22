Missing 18-year-old in Prosper believed to be in danger, police say

Police say Aylin Figueroa was last seen at her home on Thursday, May 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PROSPER, Texas — Police in Prosper are searching for an 18-year-old who they believe could be in danger.

Police said Aylin Figueroa was last seen at her home in the 400 block of North Coleman Street on Thursday, May 18.

She was reported missing on Monday, May 22, according to police.

She's described as being 5-feet tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Further details, such as the last clothing she was seen wearing, were not immediately available.