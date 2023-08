Emily Cowart, 29, has been missing since 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, according to police.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police need your help finding a missing woman last seen in downtown around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Emily Cowart, 29, has been reported missing. She is depicted as being 5'9", around 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white bra and black shorts or skirt.

If you have information on where Cowart is or know where she could be, contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or dial 911.