WACO, Texas —

36-year-old Melissa Ann Dwyer was reported missing Monday evening from the 10100 block of Cordoba Court in North Waco.

According to the Waco Police Department Facebook page, She was last seen wearing a green sweater top, faded jeans and cowboy boots. She was described as being a white woman, about 5’6, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Dwyer May be a danger to herself. Anyone with information should contact the Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

