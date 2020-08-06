WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for Mr. John Ray Magers.

Magers is 54 years old, 5'5" and weighs about 175 pounds.

He may also go by the name of Johnny.

Magers was last seen in the area of N 30th St, and Herring Ave. in Waco.

If you see him or know if his whereabouts, please contact the Waco Police Department at (255)750-7500.

