MISSING | 64-year-old with dementia last seen on McFerrin Avenue, police say

She was last seen last night and is expected to be on foot, Waco police say.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Police said Linda Walker Long was last seen the night of April 25 around the 1500 block of McFerrin Avenue. She does not have access to a car and is likely traveling on foot, police said.

She is described by police as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes who weights between 135-140 pounds. She is also 5'2". was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt, black and white pajama pants and a blue denim jacket, police said.