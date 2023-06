Have you seen Matthew Zayed?



He’s 5’5, 225lbs, with brown eyes, short black hair and no facial hair.



Matthew was last seen in the 1000 block of Carla Kay in Belton at around 5pm. He may be headed to his mom’s home on Yuma in Temple.



Matthew is in dire need of medication. pic.twitter.com/Mx8vIB3MPa