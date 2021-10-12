Police searching for missing Georgetown boy

He was last seen wearing no shirt with dark gray sweatpants and no shoes.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Police in Georgetown are looking for a missing boy.

According to a text alert sent to residents Tuesday morning, 8-year-old Dwayne Mitchel was last seen in the area of Leander and West 22nd streets. That's near Leander Road and Interstate 35.

The boy is 3 feet tall and, according to the text, is Black. He was last seen wearing no shirt with dark gray sweatpants and no shoes.

If you see Mitchel, you are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510, extension 0.