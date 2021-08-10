'We have no leads' | Search expanded for 3-year-old boy missing in Grimes County

Christopher Ramirez' mother believes her son was kidnapped, but sheriff deputies say there is no evidence of an abduction at this time.

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — The search continues in Grimes County for a missing 3-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Wednesday. A massive multi-agency effort, including local law enforcement, the FBI and EquuSearch have been working around the clock to find Christopher Ramirez.

And on Friday, the search for the child widened.

Christopher was last seen on Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is Spanish-speaking only but responds to his name.

The child's mother told us her son disappeared shortly after they got back home from running errands. She says he was playing with a dog and ran after him away from the house.

She says she took her eyes off Christopher for two minutes while she unloaded groceries and that’s all it took. She says he was gone, although the dog did come back.

What we know right now

Day 3 of search

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a briefing Friday morning that a night team continued searching for Christopher through the evening, but that there's no new information.

A fresh team is conducting a search and will report back later today before another team is sent out, he said.

“I’ll be honest with you folks, at this moment I have no leads to give you,” the sheriff said. “We have no leads to go on.”

The sheriff said the search grid has been expanded slightly beyond the subdivision and they are rechecking some areas in case they have missed anything.

The sheriff said part of his team included investigators who are looking into the possibility of any criminal issues in relation to the disappearance of Christopher. Investigators have not ruled out foul play.

There have been “no red flags” raised as investigators revisit the family and extended family members and their alibis, the sheriff said.

He added that federal agents were reviewing phone records as well.

“At this moment, we have no reason to believe that is the case, but we are expanding our (investigation),” the sheriff said.

The sheriff explained they do not need any more volunteers help search at this time. He said having too many people could “clog up” the search and even contaminate the search grid.

“We have to keep it as a structured environment,” he said.

Day 2 of search

At a news conference Thursday night, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Christopher still hadn't been found after a second day of searching on land and through the air. He said one large pond in the area has been drained, and divers have been into two others and still no sign of the child.

He says they'll stay out there until they find him.

"We’ll be running people through here at night like we did last night. We have another team coming in the morning," he said. "We have investigators working on parts of this case. We have searchers working on parts of it. We have documenters documenting everything.”

Sheriff Sowell also said this is still a rescue, not a recovery and asked the media to continue to be their voice. You can watch his full portion of the news conference below.

Earlier in the day, the child's mother spoke to the media, giving an emotional plea for her son to be returned to her. She says she believes he was abducted, though Sheriff Sowell says there's no evidence to suggest that.

"There have been no tips. There have been no rumors. There have been no facts to give us anything to go on," he said. "I’m not saying we’re concluding anything. I’m saying we’re staying here until we find him, however long that takes."

It's a missing child case that has shaken up residents and neighbors in the area. Dozens of community members are stepping up and helping law enforcement and first responders in the search.

Tim Miller with Equusearch was also at Thursday night's news conference.

“We know where he’s not," said Miller. "And as long as we know where he is not, we’re holding on to that hope that he is okay up there and we’re going to get him back.”

K-9 units with TDCJ as well as DPS helicopters have been working with authorities on the ground.

Christopher was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes. He is 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

Mother claims her son was abducted when he ran after his dog.



Investigators have been combing through that heavily wooded area near the home.

Authorities said members of Ramirez's family told them that he likes to play in vehicles, so the search team gathered and decided they would once again search each and every vehicle throughout the subdivision.