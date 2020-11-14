Child Found | Waco police find missing 4-year-old

The Waco PD said they found 4-year-old T’Andre Tolbert after saying he went missing Friday evening.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said they have found 4-year-old T’Andre Tolbert who went missing Friday evening. The police posted to their Facebook page saying he was found an hour after posting he had gone missing.

Tolbert was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Nike” written across the front in big grey lettering and he had on grey and dark blue sweat pants with black shoes, according to the Waco PD.

According to his family, he is also known to carry a smart tablet with him.

