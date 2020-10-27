Have you seen these children? Authorities believe two missing girls could be in the Alice area

If you have any information regarding these two missing children, call 911 or contact the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.

ALICE, Texas — Authorities in Jim Wells County are asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing children who they believe could be in the Alice area.

Lilyana Florentino, 9, and Celeste Rodriguez, 13, were last seen in Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2020. The Jim Wells County Constable's Office Precinct 5 took to social media just before noon Tuesday saying that both could possibly be in Alice, Texas.

Florentiono is a Hispanic female who stands about 4'7" and weighs around 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic female that stands about 5'0" and weighs about 115 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding these two missing children, call 911 or contact the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.

