WACO, Texas —

Lucille Schaffer was last seen near Providence Hospital in a 1994 red Chevrolet Suburban with the Texas license plate, “BM3 P814,” according to the Waco Police Department.

Schaffer was wearing black pants, black shoes, and a black sweater with white on the front. She may have also been wearing a black leather jacket. She may suffer from dementia.

Shaffer does not have a phone with her. The Waco PD has asked the public for help. If you have any information on where Shaffer might be, please contact the Waco PD.

Waco PD

