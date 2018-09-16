Freestone County — A missing Freestone County woman was found dead Saturday night.

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office says 23 year old Danielle Fraga was found just after 7:30 Saturday night. Family assisting in the search told deputies they located Fraga and her vehicle.

Authorities say Fraga ran off the road, she was found dead at the scene still inside her vehicle.

Fraga was last seen Thursday as she was heading to work.

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office will be assisting DPS in any further investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends at this time," said Freestone County Sheriff J. Shipley.

