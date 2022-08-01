FOUND: Missing Harris County teen found safe, deputies say

Harris County deputies have located the missing 15-year-old who went missing Saturday in northwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 15-year-old Harris County girl who hasn't been spotted since Saturday has been found safe, according to deputies.

Details on where the girl was found were not given.

We will update this page with more details when provided.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.