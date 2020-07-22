Missing: Have you seen Jeffery Allyn Lockhart?

Lockhart has been missing since July 9 in Freestone County

WORTHAM, Texas — The Wortham Police Department needs your help in locating Jeffery Allyn Lockhart (Cansler), 52, who has been missing since July 9.

Lockhart was last seen near the NB 201 mile post on IH-45 in Freestone County on July 9 at approximately 10 a.m. Lockhart was wearing camouflage shorts, a white tank top and flip flops. He is 5'11" and weighs 225 pounds with a bald head and goatee.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Wortham Police Department at (254) 765-3319 during regular business hours. You can also call the Freestone County Sheriff's Office 24-hours a day at (903) 389-3236.