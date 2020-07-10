Missing | Have you seen this Bell County 16-year-old?

Matthew Bellavia was last seen on October 6 at 8:30 p.m. in the Nolanville area. Matthew suffers from mental health issues and is without his medication.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs help with finding a person who ran away. Matthew Thorne Bellavia is 16-years-old with short brown curly hair, grey/green eyes, is about 5'11", and weighs about 167 pounds.

Bellavia was last seen on October 6 at 8:30 p.m. in the Nolanville area. He was wearing khaki shorts, a red t-shirt, Vans tennis shoes and was carrying a red backpack.

Matthew suffers from mental health issues and is without his medication.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Matthew Bellavia, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Investigator Iole Quichocho at (254) 933-6764.