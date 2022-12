John Cain was reported missing after not reporting to work for a few days, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says 36-year-old John Cain has been located and reported safe on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to police, Cain had been reported missing after being absent from work for a few days on Dec. 23.

Police say he was last seen driving a 2014 BMW with a Texas Temporary Tag on it.

