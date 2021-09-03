MISSING | McLennan woman with medical condition last seen in February

Tiffany Mathis described to be a white female with red hair, green eyes and scars on her left wrist and right leg. 5'6'' and 140 lbs.

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen and heard from back in February.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said 39-year-old Tiffany Mathis is missing.

She's described to be a white female with red hair, green eyes and scars on her left wrist and right leg. Mathis is also described to be about 5-foot-6-inches tall and weigh around 140 pounds.

Mathis hasn't been heard from or seen since Feb. 22. She has medical issues that require medical attention.

If you know Mathis' whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 254-757-5095.