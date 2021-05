He was last seen leaving the CPS office at 17th and Herring in Waco.

WACO, Texas — Waco PD are currently looking for 14-year-old Grant Randle. He is a 6’3” Hispanic male who he suffers from autism and is believed to be non-verbal, according to CPS officials.

He was last seen leaving the CPS office at 17th and Herring in Waco, wearing white and blue gym shorts and a grey Texas Longhorn t-shirt.