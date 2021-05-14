Missing person alert issued for Killeen teenager

Killeen police said Da'Veon Marquice Green was last seen leaving a relative's house in Temple.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police were asking for help Friday to find a 17-year-old who had not been seen since May 13.

Da'Veon Marquice Green's family reported him missing May 14.

Police said he was seen leaving his place of employment on May 10. He was then seen three days later leaving a relative's residence in Temple.

His family said they've been unable to reach him since then, and are worried about his safety.

Green is 5'7" tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, black jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.