WACO, Texas — The Waco Police department has asked for the public's help in finding missing person Mark Anthony Lopez Jr.

Lopez is 29 years old and has been missing since June 13. He was last seen at his home in the 10300 block of Hyacinth in Waco, according to the Waco PD Facebook page.

If you know where Lopez might be or if you see him, contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500 or Det Reyes in the Special Crimes Division.

